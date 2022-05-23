Boris Johnson under renewed partygate pressure after drinking pictures

Ahead of the publication of the long-awaited Sue Gray report, the images, leaked to ITV News, showed the Prime Minister raising a glass next to a table littered with alcohol bottles.

The images sparked fresh allegations that Mr Johnson had lied to Parliament, having previously said that the “rules were followed at all times” when asked in the Commons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV said the pictures were taken at the leaving party for former Director of Communications, Lee Cain, on November 13, 2020.

ITV handout photo dated 13/11/20 of a photograph obtained by ITV News of the Prime Minister raising a glass at a leaving party on 13th November 2020

At that time the whole country was under a lockdown, which restricted people from socialising indoors.

Mr Johnson did not receive a fine for the event, despite Scotland Yard previously saying that penalties had been handed out in relation to the date.

A gathering in the Johnson’s flat is also understood to have happened on the same day.

The images appear to show a number of bottles of wine and champagne, and another that looks to be a spirit.

There is also what seems to be a bottle of hand sanitiser on the table, and a ministerial red box sits on a chair in the background.

Including the photographer there are at least nine people in the room, many gathered closely together.

Downing Street declined to defend the scene portrayed, saying the Prime Minister will comment after the Sue Gray report into partygate is published in the coming days.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Cabinet Office and the Met Police have had access to all information relevant to their investigations, including photographs.

“The Met have concluded their investigation and Sue Gray will publish her report in the coming days, at which point the Prime Minister will address Parliament in full.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused Boris Johnson of undoubtedly lying over rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.

She said: “While the British public were making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law.

“Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking – there’s no doubt now, he lied. Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.

Following the revelations, the Liberal Democrats wrote to the Director General of the Independent Office for Police Conduct asking them to open an investigation into the Met Police and why Mr Johnson was not fined for the November 13 event.

The news came after Downing Street admitted that it requested a controversial meeting between the Prime Minister and partygate report author Ms Gray.

Despite denials over the weekend, yesterday afternoon Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said “Number 10 officials” were first to make the suggestion that the pair should meet.