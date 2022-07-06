Boris Johnson vows to 'get on' with governing as ministers to demand he quits

Dozens of MPs have resigned from Government in the last 24 hours, and a group including Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis are thought to be preparing to tell him to step aside in Number 10 this afternoon.

Reports even suggested Nadhim Zahawi, who was only appointed Chancellor on Tuesday, will join the group.

But loyalist Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was also in No 10 and insisted the Prime Minister could still continue in office.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appearing in front of the Liaison Committee in the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of the Prime Minister.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, was thought to be in Downing Street communicating the views of backbenchers following a meeting in Parliament dominated by MPs calling for Mr Johnson to go.

They were said to be waiting for the Prime Minister on his return from the Houses of Parliament, where he had faced a grilling from a committee of senior MPs.

Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on his future amid the latest scandals, telling a committee of senior MPs that “I’m not going to give a running commentary on political events, we’re going to get on with the government of the country.”

The Prime Minister told the Liaison Committee this afternoon that the earliest he can foresee having a national vote is 2024, and facing the most serious crisis of his leadership, said that he did not see any reason for a snap general election.

“I have been very clear with you. I see no reason whatever for a general election now. On the contrary, what we need is a stable Government, loving each other as Conservatives, getting on with our priorities,” he told the Commons Liaison Committee, in his final words to MPs after a gruelling encounter.

He had earlier said: “The earliest date that I can see for a general election is two years from now or 2024, I think it is the most likely date for the next election.

“We have a huge amount to deliver. We are going to get on and do it.”

Told that there was a delegation of Cabinet ministers waiting for him at Downing Street, Mr Johnson referred to the invasion of Ukraine and said “I can’t for the life of me see how it is responsible just to walk away from that”.

He did not deny reports that Cabinet minister Michael Gove told him early on Wednesday that he must stand down, but insisted he would still be leader on Thursday.