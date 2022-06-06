Overall 211 MPs backed him in tonight’s ballot while 148 wanted him to go.

Announcing the results chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench MPs, Sir Graham Brady said: “Good evening.

“I can report as returning officer that 359 ballots were cast, no spoilt ballots, that the vote in favour of having confidence in Boris Johnson as leader was 211 votes and a vote against was 148 votes.

“And therefore, I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in Boris Johnson.”

One Yorkshire Conservative was calling on the Prime Minister to consider his position

York Outer's Julian Sturdy said that it was "regrettable" that he had voted against Mr Johnson this evening, but he no longer has "confidence in his ability to lead us through the challenges we face as a nation".

Mr Study tweeted: "The scale of the vote against the Prime Minister this evening is clear evidence that he no longer enjoys the full-hearted confidence of the parliamentary party and should consider his position."

He added: "With a global cost of living crisis impacting family budgets and war returning to Europe, the public should not have to doubt the honesty or integrity of our Prime Minister and our Government's focus should not be questioned."

However, Cabinet Ministers voiced their support for Mr Johnson.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said it is “time to get back to the job of governing”.

She tweeted: "The person Starmer doesn’t want to face at an election is Boris Johnson who secured the biggest Conservative majority since 1987 and the highest share of the vote (43.6 per cent) of any party since 1979, with 14 million votes.

“Time to get back to the job of governing.”

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said Boris Johnson won the vote “handsomely” after MPs voted 211 to 148 in favour of the Prime Minister.

Speaking to Sky News in Westminster’s central lobby after the result was announced, he said: “I think the important thing to remember is that whichever side of the argument you’re on on this, the one thing we all believe in is democracy.

“That was a ballot, the Prime Minister won handsomely,” he added.

“I think the important thing to remember is that we only are able to deliver if we are united. I hope we can draw a line under this now and focused on delivery.”