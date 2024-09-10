Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unison’s investigation titled ‘Councils on the Brink’ has warned that failure to rectify the growing financial problems could risk “the widespread collapse of local government”.

New figures, based on information from local authorities, show council funding is in a dire state with massive cuts likely to essential services and jobs, the trade union says.

Councils are required to provide essential services like housing, waste collection and social care.

Across England, Scotland and Wales there is a collective black hole of more than £4 billion for the coming financial year, way beyond any previous estimates, the report has found.

According to Unison’s research, Bradford City Council’s shortfall between its income and the amount needed to maintain service levels is £126 million.

That represents almost 22 per cent of Bradford’s revenue and is the second highest funding gap across Britain after Hampshire County Council at £132 million.

It’s higher than Birmingham City Council’s shortfall of £119 million.

Bradford City Hall

The council asked for £80 million in support for the 2023-24 financial year and £140 million for the current one, blaming “national austerity measures, inflation and increased demand”.

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford City Council, said: “We have been very clear that our finances, like many others across the country, are incredibly challenged due to increasing costs.

“All council staff and partners have been making significant changes and financial savings in order to reach overall financial sustainability which is part of a five-year plan.

“We know in the short-term that more extremely difficult decisions will have to be made about the services that we provide and more savings will need to be made.”

Leeds City Council, the second biggest in the country, was 10th on the funding gap list, with an estimated shortfall of £64.6 million.

Susan Hinchcliffe is the leader of Bradford Council. PIC: Simon Hulme

The local authority is set to announce its medium-term financial strategy, which sets out projections for the next five years, later today.

This report will be considered by the executive board on 18 September.

Speaking about the report, Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Councils are teetering on the brink of financial disaster.

“Countless essential services and very many vital jobs are at risk, with terrible consequences for communities across Britain.

“After 14 years of ruthless austerity, the very fabric of local society is under threat.

“Councils are quite simply the linchpin of local areas, so when services go, many people are left vulnerable, with no one to pick up the pieces.

“Local authorities were clobbered by the previous government, whose harsh financial settlements left councils with no option but to sell off the family silver, auction off green spaces, close key community facilities and let thousands of workers go.

“Only swift and decisive action to stabilise local finances will do.”

A No10 spokeswoman told the Yorkshire Post: “The government is determined to get councils back on their feet by getting the basics right.

“That’s why we’re determined to provide more stability through multi-year funding settlements, ending the competitive bidding for pots of money and reforming the local audit system.