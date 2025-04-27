Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 55,000 tonnes of blast furnace coke have arrived in the UK to fuel the plant, and a shipment of more than 66,000 tonnes of iron ore pellets and 27,000 tonnes of iron ore fines are soon to arrive.

The supplies will sustain steelmaking at Scunthorpe for the coming months into the summer.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who led the Government in its take over of the plant, said: “This Government is on the side of British workers and British industry.

“The action we’ve taken to secure primary steelmaking at Scunthorpe will not only support our national security but help our steel sector supply the construction of the homes and infrastructure of the future, as part of our Plan for Change.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds during a visit to the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, after ministers took over British Steel under emergency legislation in an effort to stop Britain's last primary steelmaking facility from closing irrevocably (Picture: Darren Staples/PA Wire)

“By securing the raw materials we need to keep Scunthorpe going for the foreseeable future we’ve helped protect thousands of crucial steel jobs. Now, British Steel workers and their families can breathe a sigh of relief and know that we are on their side.”

The shipment of more than 55,000 tonnes of blast furnace coke arrived in the port of Immingham from Australia on Saturday aboard the merchant vessel Navios Alegria.

It will now be transferred by rail to Scunthorpe.

The shipment of iron ore, in the form of more than 66,000 tonnes of iron ore pellets and 27,000 tonnes of iron ore fines, is due to arrive from Sweden next week.

It has been paid for by the Government using the existing Department for Business and Trade budget.

British Steel has meanwhile appointed more new executives, including an interim chief operating officer and HR director, after ministers passed an emergency law to take control of the company from Chinese owner Jingye.

Allan Bell, interim chief executive of British Steel said: “We’ve successfully secured the raw materials we need to keep the blast furnaces running, meaning our production of steel can continue.

“We would not be here today without the hard work and dedication of our specialist procurement, technical and operational teams who have worked tirelessly on short timescales to secure the required raw materials.