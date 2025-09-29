Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the move in her Labour Party Conference speech this afternoon, saying: “We are putting Britain first, empowering us to prioritise British-built ships and British-forged steel.

“Strengthening our national economic security and creating manufacturing jobs here in Britain.

“Because where things are made, and who makes them, does matter. As we build those new railways and new roads, the new power stations and new runways, for this generation and the next, we want the security – and the good, unionised jobs – that come from making things here in Britain.”

The Government will now consult on which industries will be included and the details of how the designation will work, but it is expected to give certain sectors priority access to contracts.

Amid US tariffs, Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Reeves have attempted to boost the UK steel industry.

The Government stepped in to ensure the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe would have the raw materials to keep the blast furnaces going.

The firm will also help build Heathrow’s third runway, which Ms Reeves has committed to.

In her speech in Liverpool, the Chancellor used this to accentuate the difference between Labour and Conservative governments.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves makes a speech during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. | PA

She said: “I promised you we would run the economy differently.

“No longer would we turn a blind eye to where things are made and who makes them, or shrug our shoulders when the national interest is on the line, because a strong economy must rest on strong foundations.”

Ms Reeves continued: “The Tories wouldn’t invest when they were in power, the Tories now oppose that choice from opposition.

“So conference, don’t ever let anyone tell you that there’s no difference between a Labour Government and a Conservative government.”

The Chancellor, who is also the MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, appeared to have been inspired by her West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Huddersfield. Credit: WYMCA | WYMCA

In her re-election campaign last year, Ms Brabin pledged “libraries for primaries” across the region, and now Ms Reeves is set to roll that out across the UK.

The Chancellor told the conference in Liverpool: “I remember as a kid that my school library was turned into a classroom because there were more students than space.

“Think about the message that that sends about a government’s priorities, how little value is placed on opportunities for kids to learn and to grow, to explore their interests independently or to find a quiet space to study that isn’t always on offer at home.

“Under another Conservative government, a generation later, many more kids have that experience.

“Today, in England, there are 1,700 primary schools that don’t have a school library. That’s not right, and I will not let it stand.

“So I am committing here today to providing a library in every single primary school in England by the end of this parliament.”

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post afterwards, Ms Brabin said: “I’m delighted with the Chancellor’s announcement.

“The best indicator of children’s outcomes is whether they read independently.

A worker in action at a steel mill. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“But too many children do not have access to books because their schools do not have a library.

“That’s why we have been working with the National Literacy Trust to deliver libraries to all primaries in West Yorkshire.

“Just like mayor’s fares and the young poet laureate, our innovations start in West Yorkshire before being rolled out across the rest of the country.”

Ms Reeves also recommitted to Northern Powerhouse Rail, the long-promised high-speed line from Liverpool to Leeds and Sheffield via Bradford.

The Yorkshire Post understands that there will be an announcement before the Budget and the Chancellor was trying to reassure Northern mayors.

It comes as Sir Keir’s leadership has been questioned, with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham claiming he had been urged by some MPs to challenge him.

Mr Burnham has suggested the UK has “got to get beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond markets” as he set out plans for billions more borrowing.

But Ms Reeves appeared to criticise Mr Burnham’s economic approach, warning of the dangers of unrestrained borrowing.

She said: “There are still those who peddle the idea that we could just abandon economic responsibility and cast off any constraints on spending.