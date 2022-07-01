Chris Pincher has Conservative whip suspended following groping allegations

Chris Pincher pictured on Downing Street in February 2022

The Prime Minister had been under pressure to strip the whip after Tamworth MP Mr Pincher resigned as Deputy Chief Whip on Thursday evening after admitting drunken behaviour.

A complaint has now been made to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme, it was revealed this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Conservative chief chip Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Having heard that a formal complaint has been made to the ICGS, the PM has agreed with the Chief Whip that the whip should be suspended from Chris Pincher while the investigation is ongoing.

“We will not pre-judge that investigation. We urge colleagues and the media to respect that process.”

Earlier on Friday two senior female Tories had written to the Chief Whip to call for a “zero tolerance policy” on sexual misconduct following an “inconsistent and unclear approach” by the party to such incidents.

Karen Bradley and Caroline Nokes said £The party and, by extension, the Government are at risk of serious reputational damage by the current approach. We urge you to act swiftly to introduce a code of conduct for all Conservative members of Parliament which is clear in terms of the expectations of behaviour and which can be applied in a fair, independent manner so as to avoid any suspicion of bias.

“In the meantime we ask that you employ a policy of zero tolerance on these issues and to ensure a thorough investigation is carried out in each and every case. Once an investigation has been completed, a decision should be taken about returning the whip, but in the meantime anyone subject to such an investigation should not be allowed to sit as a Conservative MP and represent the party in any capacity.

Boris Johnson spoke to a Tory MP who was with one of the men who was allegedly groped by Chris Pincher, a Downing Street source said.

“The account given was sufficiently disturbing to make the PM feel more troubled by all this,” the source added.