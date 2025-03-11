Clean energy projects to be prioritised to connect to grid, Labour says

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill is to be formally introduced to Parliament this week, which the Government hopes will help decarbonise the energy grid by 2030.

As part of this, the “first come, first served” process of connecting new energy projects to the grid, will be replaced by a system that prioritises homegrown clean power.

Labour claims that projects, including solar farms and new factories, were being held up for up to 10 years waiting for grid connections.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The only way to get Britain off dependency on fossil fuel markets controlled by dictators is with clean homegrown power that we control.

“By taking on a broken planning system that puts the brakes on growth, this Government is driving forward with our clean energy superpower mission and plan for change.”

“Every turbine, every solar panel, every cable we connect helps protect families and paves the way for a new era of clean energy for our country.”

This could spur on more renewable developments across Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire is currently favoured for solar farms, while the East Yorkshire coast is prime for off-shore wind.

The Government also announced that households living within half a kilometre of new or upgraded power systems, such as pylons, will get access to a bill discount scheme giving them up to £2,500 on bills over 10 years – equivalent to an annual payment of £250.

The scheme is expected to be in place from 2026 and apply to new onshore, above-ground transmission cables and substations, as well as some major upgrades.

Developers will also be urged to fund projects like sports clubs, educational programmes or leisure facilities as part of efforts to reward communities that host new infrastructure.