A survey by the National Farmers Union (NFU) of dairy farmers shows seven per cent are likely to stop producing milk by 2024, which could mean 840 producers leaving the industry.

Small independent farmers are being hit hardest and forced into other ventures or stewardship programmes which means livestock produced and sold in Yorkshire will decline.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NFU is now asking government to introduce a statutory duty to assess the impact any new policy or regulation will have on domestic food production.

Voices from across the agricultural industry have highlighted concerns about the future of farming as new figures reveal several hundreds are looking to wind up or diversify businesses.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “Britain’s climate is perfect for growing and farming a diverse range of food. It’s more important than ever that we all value that and don’t take it for granted.

“However, costs are rising rapidly on farms across the country. It’s already having an impact on food we are producing as a nation as well as leading to a crisis of confidence among Britain’s farmers. Farming has always been a volatile business but the decisions farmers are making now will feel more like a gamble than ever before. We now need government action and ensure the nation can continue to enjoy high-quality British food.”

He said: “We are getting to a stage where there will be fewer small farms in our locality which will potentially mean lower numbers of livestock. My outlook, generally, is quite bleak.

Robert Smith, an auctioneer for Richardson and Smith in Whitby, said there is less demand locally for buying young livestock pointing to a bleak outlook for farming in Yorkshire.

“That will knock on with auxiliary farming businesses and suppliers, whether that is tractor repair units or retailers selling wellington boots. I don’t know what the answer is but I see we are in this for a year or two.”

Mr Smith added that while farmers and producers are currently seeing better prices for milk and cattle, it is not making up for the costs they are paying out and some will choose to leave the industry for a number of reasons ranging from retirement to pursuing other work and life options.

The government has exit strategies for farmers, but he has called for more help and emphasis on making the UK’s food and produce market more sustainable rather a quick reliance on high cost imports.

Mr Smith added: “Quite a few people will look at the numbers and figures and start winding in. For some it is a no-brainer if they are near retirement age but for some it won’t pay enough.

“Long-term, I don’t like this where we are paying political lip service. We have to look after the planet but there are other ways we can be doing what we are doing.

“We really ought to be recognising the need for food production rather than a latent shift to stewardship. I understand it but it won’t help in our time of need.”