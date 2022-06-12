File photo dated 06/05/10 of a voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box,

With less than a fortnight to go until polling day, the campaign in the West Yorkshire seat is being watched keenly by politicos up and down the country.

There are 15 candidates in the race, but it has been framed as a must-win contest for both Labour and the Conservatives.

Boris Johnson will be keen to show that he has held on to the support of the electorate in the so-called ‘Red Wall’ seats that helped propel him to an 80-seat majority just two and a half years ago, in the wake of the Covid pandemic and partygate scandal.

While Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer needs to show that he has made progress in gaining back some of that support the party lost in its former heartland towns and cities.

Pollsters and bookies both have the constituency nailed on as a Labour gain, but neither Simon Lightwood, standing for that party, nor Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed are seeing that as a certainty.

Both candidates were campaigning in Ossett earlier this week, and spoke to The Yorkshire Post about the reception they are receiving while knocking on doors.

“We are getting overwhelming feedback on the doorstep.” Mr Ahmed said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not going to pretend that everything is fine and dandy. People are asking us questions, there are a lot of undecided voters out there, a lot of people who are not sure and still making their minds up and have questions over particular issues. It’s going better than I would have expected at this stage.”

Is he worried about the polling numbers? “We’re going to fight until the last vote and the last minute,” Mr Ahmed said.

“When the polls close at 10pm on the 23rd, that’s when we give up.

“It’s not what we’re getting on the doorstep ... we’re not seeing the 20-point lead that people are claiming.”

Labour’s Simon Lightwood described the reception he has been receiving as “really warm”.

Amid the national political headlines, he said his “focus is very much on Wakefield”, but “inevitably with the national stuff that’s happening the Prime Minister does come up in a very negative way”.

A recent poll suggested Labour has a significant lead in the constituency, but Mr Lightwood said: “We’re taking nothing for granted.

“The polls are saying one thing but actually we’re going to fight for every vote, knock on every door.”

He added: “They’re making headlines but I’m very much focused on delivering for Wakefield having those conversations.

“I’m not being distracted by any polls.