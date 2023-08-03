Council approves conversion of stone outbuilding into holiday let in Yorkshire despite objections

A storage building in Yorkshire is set to be converted into a holiday let following the council’s approval of the plans despite local objections.

The conversion of a stone outbuilding into holiday accommodation has been approved in Burniston by North Yorkshire Council. Plans submitted to the council stated that the applicant will convert an existing “brick and mortar” structure with a small extension to form a one-bedroom holiday let.

Planning officers said that the scale and nature of the holiday accommodation “is typical of a village location” and said that the retention of such a building “is welcomed”. The holiday let will have a small amenity area and a car parking space as well as space for three bicycles and one motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, objections were raised by Burniston Parish Council which said: “The general feeling was that the applicant was attempting to squeeze a quart into a pint pot. [Burniston Parish] Council feel this is a cramped site with inadequate off-street parking, overdevelopment of a very small site and a lack of amenity space.”

A storage building in Burniston is set to be converted into a holiday let following the council’s approval of the plans despite local objections.

Concerns were also raised by the council’s ecologist as they said that a preliminary bat roost assessment found that the building had “suitable features that might harbour roosting bats” in the summer.

A subsequent survey found that the barn supports a common pipistrelle day roost and that any works that will disturb, modify or permanently lose the roost will require a development licence from Natural England.

However, no objections were raised by the Highway Authority and no responses were received from members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers imposed a condition to ensure that the holiday accommodation “is solely used for holiday purposes only and not as the main residence of any occupant” and that it remains in the ownership of the main dwelling.