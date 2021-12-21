Council throws out own plan for homes near train station after 'ignoring residents' child safety fears'

The plans were thrown out by members of the council’s planning committee on Monday after two visits to the Station Road site which is not in Craven’s Local Plan but classed as an “exception” site to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder.

There were almost 50 objections to the plans with traffic being a key concern, and councillor David Statt, vice-chairman of Hellifield Parish Council, said these were all “ignored”.

“We are really worried about the safety of children crossing Station Road to the nearby play area,” he said.

Craven District Council has rejected its own plans for 13 affordable homes

“This proposed new estate will increase the volume of traffic on an already busy road and it would be an absolute tragedy if a child was seriously injured or killed.

“Craven District Council own half of the road. We have to wonder why the council doesn’t share our concerns and just dismiss this as a resident’s problem.”

Councillor Statt also said while residents recognised the need for more affordable housing, many believe Hellifield has had more than its fair share.

He said: “Hellifield has had an estate of 22 affordable houses built on Station Court, an estate of 23 currently being built next to the school and now another estate of 13 that the council are proposing in this application.

“It would appear that Craven District Council is trying to unburden itself of all its housing quota onto Hellifield.”

This argument was supported by councillor Alan Sutcliffe, chairman of Craven District Council, who also said approving the application would expose flaws in the Local Plan which sets out where hundreds of new homes will be built over the next 11 years.

He said: “After careful consideration this site was not designated for housing in the Local Plan.

"If we allow this application to now be approved, we would be driving the coach and horses through the Local Plan which took the thick end of eight years and council taxpayers’ contributions of nearly £1.5m to bring to fruition.

“This application would be a precedent for other similar scenarios and quite simply result in a steady erosion of the Local Plan which we fought so pertinently for.”

There were also concerns raised over the heritage impacts on the nearby railway which dates back to 1849 and forms part of the Settle to Carlisle Railway Conservation Area.

Craven District Council commissioned two reports on this, with one saying part of the proposed site made a “strong contribution” to the character of the area and that a loss of trees would have a “harmful impact and need greater justification”.