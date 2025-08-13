Armed forces families to get greater freedoms in their homes - including pets and decorating

Armed forces families in Yorkshire will now have greater freedoms to personalise their military housing. Families will now be more free to own pets and redecorate their homes.

The Government has introduced the changes in the new Consumer Charter which they say will cut red tape for military families. The families will also now enjoy greater freedoms to run businesses from their homes.

The new measures, which came into force on August 9, now apply to the over 3,000 military houses in Yorkshire and the Humber. The reforms also follow the Strategic Defence Review’s (SDR) commitment of more than £1.5 billion extra for forces family housing.

Prior to the changes, families had to go through a long approval process to own pets. But from this week, they can now have up to two dogs, cats, or smaller pets without needing to get permission.

Armed forces family walking dog Luna. Credit: MoD/PA Wire

On this, Al Carns MP, the Government’s Minister for Veterans and People, who visited Hull earlier this year, has said: “As a dog owner and Royal Marine who served for 24 years, much of it in Service accommodation, I’m delighted to be making it easier for our dedicated personnel to own family pets. Recognising the unique demands of Service family life, it is also right that we make it easier for family members to run businesses from military housing.”

The Government’s Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, has pledged to put forces families at the heart of defence housing reform, vowing to “stop the rot” and raise standards across service accommodation nationwide. The Consumer Charter is part of the forthcoming Defence Housing Strategy, which will set out plans for a renewal of forces housing, helping renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.

Mr Healy added: “Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe every day. But for too long, military families have lived in substandard housing without basic consumer rights.

“These new measures are a key milestone as we deliver on our Consumer Charter to stop the rot in military accommodation and ensure our heroes and their loved ones live in houses they can truly call home. By introducing greater freedoms, including pet ownership, we are ensuring forces families in Yorkshire and the Humber can live and work in homes fit for modern life.”