More than 100 homes are set to be built at a former mill complex after permission was granted by the council.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buildings at Canal Mills, next to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Armley, will be demolished to make way for the scheme. Developer Countylarge sought permission to build 102 homes in six terraced blocks of townhouses at the 19th century industrial site.

A Leeds City Council planning report said: “The design of the properties could be seen as a modern interpretation of the Victorian terraced properties characteristic of the area and is considered appropriate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing buildings at the site include derelict a former spindle works attached to derelict warehouses and factory buildings. The planning application includes a change of use of a grade II-listed building at 66 and 68 Armley Road to provide cycle storage.

Canal Mills, in Brandon Street, Leeds.

The scheme also includes 53 parking spaces, along with grassed and landscaped areas, the report said.

Concerns were raised by Leeds Civic Trust over the future of wooden murals by the artist Graeme Wilson at the site.

The Civic Trust said: “The murals should be easily visible from the canal towpath as originally intended and the design of the buildings facing the canal should allow for this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said planning conditions included the murals being safely stored for inspection by the council before demolition work could go ahead. Plans to incorporate the murals into the development would then be agreed.

Permission was also subject to affordable homes being included in the scheme, along with contributions to travel schemes and employment opportunities. A design report said the scheme sought to preserve the character of its surroundings.