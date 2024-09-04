A restaurant and bar in Brighouse which had its premises licence suspended amid police investigation has had it restored as it is now under new ownership.

Calderdale licensing councillors were told the Andersen Group has agreed a deal to buy Casa Brighouse.

After learning of a transfer of the licence to Paul Andersen, and with a new designated premises supervisor, Anthony Hodges, also approved, councillors lifted the venue’s licence suspension after hearing the new owners will run the premises with a new ethos.

West Yorkshire Police and other responsible authorities including Calderdale Council, who have spoken with Mr Andersen and his team about the sale and their plans for Casa, withdrew their requests the licence be revoked and it will now open again by the weekend.

But there are conditions imposed, including that theformer owner, Jack McDaid of Castelite Limited, is no longer involved.

Counsel for West Yorkshire Police at a licensing hearing this week, Daniel Penman-Wise, told councillors that police had attended the premises early in August in relation to illegal use of power supplies – electricity and gas.

Cannabis plants were discovered on the premises and inquiries being made into men found tending this, including issues involving modern slavery, he said.

Two arrests had been made, and police believed that given the serious nature of issues being investigated, licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder and ensuring public safety were being breached, prompting their initial request for the licence to be revoked, councillors heard.

But they heard Mr Andersen’s company is experienced in running venues, according to Mr Penman-Wise.

Barrister Duncan Craig, for Mr Andersen, said the company was established across Yorkshire and it was already running long-standing Calderdale venues, The Prospect Inn at Halifax, The Grove Inn at Rastrick and The Rock at Holywell Green.

“Paul and Tony have over 70 years of experience in the licensing trade,” he said.

Councillors on the committee said incidents at Casa had been difficult for residents for some time and they must come first.

They had also heard worried residents’ concerns about issues of noise and nuisance.

Elland Coun Angie Gallagher said: “They have basically been terrorised in their own homes.

“My main concern is the residents and I do believe they have been let down in all this.”

Mr Andersen said there would be a big change in ethos, with late night raves out and family meals in, and residents welcome to come and talk to him.

“We’re not interested in the sort of events they have been doing,” he said.

Mr Craig had said of the new team: “They understand the issues there and fully appreciate that bridges need to be built with local residents and responsible authorities.”

Parking and noise management plans must be put in place as part of the licence suspension being lifted.