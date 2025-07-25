The construction of a ‘disproportionately large’ five-storey apartment complex in Scarborough has been rejected by North Yorkshire Council.

Pase Developments has had its application for an apartment building with 17 two-bed flats refused by the council over concerns that the structure, proposed for land adjacent to 25 Holbeck Hill, would “dwarf neighbouring dwellings”.

Planners said that the five-storey complex, which would have included a gym, cycle store, entrance lobby, and lower-ground floor parking area with 17 spaces, would have resulted in “significant harm to the character and appearance of the area”.

More than a dozen objections were filed by local residents, citing concerns about “overdevelopment of a restricted site” and “harm to biodiversity and trees”.

Holbeck Hill in Scarborough. Pic creit: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Civic Society also objected, stating that “the proposal would be a five-storey monolith, obtrusive, and dominant”, while one letter of support was also submitted, accusing the objectors of Nimbyism.

The Education Authority said that if the plan went ahead, it would require a contribution of £71,935 towards a primary school’s expansion.

Various issues were raised by the planning authority, which was “not satisfied” that the scheme’s viability assessment had been prepared by “an appropriately qualified practitioner”.

It also noted that the applicant’s request for its submission to “remain undisclosed goes against the requirements of the Planning Practice Guidance”.

Officers highlighted issues with the design of the proposed apartment complex, stating that “the asymmetrical roof form of the building would do nothing to disguise its disproportionately large size”.

They added that due to its scale and design, the proposal would result in “unacceptable harm” to the setting of the Scarborough conservation area and the Grade II listed Valley Gardens and South Cliff Gardens.

Despite the location of the proposed site in an area of high surface water flood risk, close to an area of “significant historic landslip”, it was “unaccompanied by a site-specific flood risk assessment or drainage strategy”.

The planning authority said that “in the absence of such evidence, [we] cannot be certain that the proposal would not be at risk of flooding or increase flood risk elsewhere, or that it would not contribute to or exacerbate coastal erosion and/or landslip”.