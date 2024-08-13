A plan to build two houses and three flats on ‘derelict wasteland’ in Scarborough has been rejected by North Yorkshire Council.

Susanne Kristensen’s application to build houses and flats at 3 Hinderwell Road was branded “unacceptable” by the council and refused on Thursday, August 8.

The site, located near Lidl on Seamer Road, is now “thoroughly overgrown and has been used for fly-tipping” according to the application.

However, planning officers raised concerns that the two three-storey dwellings and an adjoining block of flats would result in “significant harm” to the appearance of Hinderwell Road and Stadium Lane as well as “the overall character of the area”.

Hinderwell Road

The block of flats would have included balconies at first-floor and second-floor levels, and the building would have been brick-built with partial timber cladding.

Most nearby properties are redbrick and older terraced dwellings and a council report stated that the proposed housing would appear “disjointed and unusual given the juxtaposition of materials and architectural detail”.

They also said that the proposed outdoor amenity space was “substandard” and would be “unsuitable for the occupants of a typical three-bed dwelling”.

No comments were received from members of the public and no objections were made by the Highway Authority.

The council also noted that the scheme would not have an adverse impact in terms of overlooking and would “not harm the residential amenities of neighbouring properties”.

Plans submitted by the applicant said the proposal was for a “quality architect-designed scheme to provide local identity and uplift and regenerate the area”.

The site previously had dwellings but these were demolished due to “structural issues and land instability” and new houses would have “almost certainly needed specialist-designed foundations”.