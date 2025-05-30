Developer to pay Yorkshire council almost £700,000 for bumper 288-home estate

Almost £700,000 will be paid to a council by a developer to make improvements or help mitigate concerns for a bumper 288-home estate which has been granted planning permission at Shelf.

There were 67 objections to Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ (Yorkshire West) scheme for land next to Wade House Road.

But Calderdale councillors thought mitigations had been put in place for many of the concerns which had been raised and they unanimously approved the application.

Concerns included the number of homes increasing traffic congestion, how extra vehicles will affect residents including children going to school and elderly people, potential increases in air pollution, and parking issues.

Coun Martin Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf)

Others were concerned about flooding and water run-off, loss of green belt land and the impact on nature, and the impact on infrastructure such as schools.

But council officers, having received consultee responses, recommended approval, arguing the proposals for the 11.8 hectare, steeply-sloping site are acceptable.

It means a mix of housing can be built including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, four-bedroom and eight five-bedroom homes.

Sixty of the homes – 22 one-bedroom bungalows, 21 two-bedroom homes, 13 three-bedroom homes and four four-bedroom homes – will be “affordable”.

Calderdale Council Planning Committee heard the bungalows will be controlled by social housing group Together Housing.

The affordable homes, as well as a number of other measures, will be secured by a legal agreement the developer must sign with the council before scheme is fully green-lighted.

This will include £168,224 towards improving the busy Stone Chair roundabout into the village, £82,500 towards upgrading a footpath between the site boundary and now-closed Shelf Village Hall as a bridleway and £277,775 to be spent within 1,200 metres of the site towards developing open space for villagers.

A payment of £147,312 will be made into a Travel Plan fund to encourage use of travel other than by private car.

Paul Butler, for the applicants, said there had been more than two years of consultation with council planners and more than 700 households

Agreements included creation of a 16-space car park for residents who would lose spaces along Wade House Road, a new controlled pedestrian crossing and green corridors with wildlife buffers across the site.

“It is a high quality development which includes large areas of open space,” he said.

Objector Catherine Spivey said she was most concerned about loss of green spaces and places to walk around – these were limited already without extra people and less space, she told councillors.

She hopes measures including improvements at Shelf Hall Park would be made in consultation with community groups.

Coun Martin Hey, addressing the committee, said residents would want a development to benefit the whole community and this probably did not do that, though he recognised a “significant number of positives” that had been negotiated.

Residents’ concerns included adequate sewerage, flooding alleviation, noise issues during construction and pressure on services.

As it was, “the GP practice is not half sufficient for the community” and more numbers would come from the new homes, he said.

Officers said Yorkshire Water would be duty bound to do the necessary sewerage work and in terms of floodwater attenuation, at the moment there was none and it just ran off the fields – a positive drainage system would be introduced through the scheme.