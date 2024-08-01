Glass bottles can now go in Leeds household recycling bins - this is how the new system works

People in Leeds can now put glass bottles into their green recycling bins.

It is the first time residents in Leeds have been able to do this, having previously had to put them in general waste or go to a glass bottle recycling bank.

However, from August 1, they can go in green household bins along with paper, cardboard, plastic and metal.

What glass can be recycling in the green household bin?

Glass bottles can now be recycled in green household bins in Leeds for the first time. Photo: Leeds City Council

glass bottle or jars, including those for wine, spirits, beer, pop, jam, sauces, coffee jars and spreads can be placed in the bin.

Caps, lids and labels can be left on ready for collection.

What can’t be recycled in the green household bin?

Items such as oven-proof dishes, light bulbs, window or drinking glass do not melt at the same temperature as recyclable bottles and jars, so should be put in the black bin.

Why can glass now be recycled in the green household bin?

The new service has seen the council’s waste team work with contractor HW Martin, who have invested in new machinery in Leeds to allow for glass to be sorted effectively.

Once sorted the glass will be taken to a recycling facility in Yorkshire and remelted into new bottles ready for use within a month.

Glass bottles and jars are fully recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in quality.What is the environmental impact of the changes?

Currently over 350,000 green bins are collected in Leeds, the council said, however more than half of glass bottles and jars are placed in black general waste household bins.

They represent 11,400 tonnes of glass which now needs to be placed in the green bin instead.

Doing so would help the environment by saving around 2,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year. That is the equivalent of taking 975 cars off the road.

Are the bottle banks still open?

The glass recycling banks will still be available for use around the city. These bottle banks currently generate over 8,000 tonnes of glass collected each year. This means people still have a choice and may want to use the banks if they have excess glass.

What has Leeds Council said about the changes?

Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, Councillor Mohammed Rafique said: “We are very excited that along with celebrating Yorkshire Day we will also be celebrating the start of household glass collections in Leeds.

"It has long been an ambition to be able to offer this service, and we are delighted working with our partners we are now able to deliver it for all residents of the city.