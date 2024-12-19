Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive yesterday (TUESDAY) voted in favour of refitting the centre’s second conference hall, known as studio two, to help the venue attract bigger events.

It is hoped the move will bring in an extra £1m a year in income and help to reduce the £2.6m annual subsidy the centre receives.

Paula Lorimer, director of the centre, told councillors the investment into studio two would help the venue attract larger conferences of 800 delegates.

Constructed in 1982, Harrogate Convention Centre has one of the largest purpose-built auditoriums in the UK but a lack of larger breakout rooms has hampered the venue’s ability to host larger conferences.

“Currently HCC only has breakout space for 550 delegates even though the venue has an auditorium capacity of 2,000 so the numbers just don’t work.

“Studio two in itself exists, it’s an empty hall, it only has occupancy of two per cent so investing in the fit-out of this particular hall will drive income and utilise an unproductive area.

“What we don’t need to do is build a new conference centre, a new conference hall, just fit out the rooms and provide an escalator so that the area can be accessed, which is the issue that we have at the moment.”

In March, the council scrapped a planned multi-million-pound redevelopment of the centre due to spiralling costs.

As well as the refit of studio two, centre bosses and council officers are working on a range of measures to save money, bring in additional income and investment, and carry out urgent repairs to the building.

Work has already taken place to address huge energy bills, which were £2m in 2023/24, including new controls on the auditorium heating system.

Discussing the previous redevelopment plans, NYC deputy leader, Councillor Gareth Dadd, said: “It’s been a real knotty issue this. We were first touted £50 odd million (for the redevelopment).

“The reality was with the first two phases, you’d be looking at £100m plus.It was growing out of control and clearly it was undeliverable with interest rates rising and all the rest of it. The business case just did not stack up.”

The senior councillor said the £7m investment in studio two showed the council was committed to the venue, which officials say brings in £45m a year in economic premium to the town.

“To close it and to walk away without any alternative to slip straight in would be disastrous for Harrogate and I for one am not prepared to risk that,” he added.

Coun Dadd said the authority would now be seeking further investment for future improvements at the venue.