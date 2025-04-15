Harrogate: Expansion of Yorkshire town continues as plans for another 83 homes submitted
If approved, the development would be built on 4.59 hectares of land off Whinney Lane, near the Squinting Cat pub. Plans for the scheme have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council by agents for developer Quarters Life Ltd.
A mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes is proposed, with 11 individual house types as well as affordable housing which would be delivered by a housing association working with the developer.
Supporting documents submitted with the application state: “The proposals seek to create a high quality, well-designed development, with dwellings featuring careful contemporary design whilst maintaining a conventional scale and overarching design principles.
“The site layout has been developed with a view to providing an appropriate and positive response to the site which makes the most of existing landscape features, the beck, and creates a liveable neighbourhood, which protects residential amenity for existing and future occupiers.”
The site forms part of a larger plot with planning permission for 130 houses already granted.
Councillors have previously approved 224 homes on the opposite side of Whinney Lane. The development will also include a new primary school.
In total, up to 4,000 homes are expected to be built to the west of Harrogate after the area was identified for several major housing developments to help the county meet its house-building targets.
Local community leaders have expressed concerns that the new housing is putting a strain on roads, health services and schools.
Conservative councillor John Mann has called for a moratorium on the allocation of new housing sites in the west of Harrogate.
The plea comes as North Yorkshire Council looks at possible sites for extra housing which will make up a new local plan for the county.
