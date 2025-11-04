A Whitby town centre café and holiday let will be partially converted into a seven-bed hotel.

Richard Exley’s proposal for a change of use of the Hopes and Beans café into a seven-bed hotel on the building’s upper floors has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

​Located at 2 St Ann’s Staith, next to Whitby’s swing bridge, the ground floor will be a café, bar, and hotel reception, while the first and second storeys will be used as hotel rooms.

​The change of use will also include a series of external alterations, such as the installation of replacement windows, removal of the existing fire escape and the fire escape door on the southern side of the property.

​However, some proposed alterations were scrapped to alleviate “concerns” raised by officers.

​According to submitted plans, three hotel rooms will be created on the first floor of the building and four rooms will be on the second floor.

​“All of the proposed rooms will cater as double occupancy rooms, some of which have supplementary features such as sofas and tables and chairs.”

​In 2023, the council approved a plan to convert the first and second floors into holiday accommodation, which has been “partially implemented”.

​The building is currently utilised as a café on the ground floor, with additional café seating on the first floor.

​No comments were received from members of the public or from Whitby Town Council, while the Environment Agency said it had no objections.

​The council’s tourism department said it was “supportive of additional serviced accommodation stock in Whitby” and added that “the application is welcomed”.

​Officers noted that “tourism is fundamental to the local economy” and added that the scheme “would respect the tourism character of the area”.

​“All of the rooms are larger than is expected for a double room in the Nationally Described Space Standards,” according to a planning report.