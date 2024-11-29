Plans for a four-bedroom house in the garden of another property in a Yorkshire Dales village have been rejected for not addressing local housing need.

A planning application for a new property in the grounds of The Grove, in Hudswell, near Richmond, was discussed this week (TUES) by members of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority’s planning committee.

The meeting heard that the plot was currently outside the boundary for new housing set out in the current local plan, but was included within the proposed development limit of the emerging local plan, with a final draft due to be published early next year.

Applicant Charles Smith said a refusal of the application would be overturned on appeal and cost the authority thousands of pounds and waste officers’ time.

He also pointed out that the opposite side of the road was outside the national park and came under the planning jurisdiction of “a far more permissive” North Yorkshire Council, which had allowed a small, new-build estate directly opposite the proposed house.

Arguing that the house did meet current planning policy, he added: “This site would provide instant delivery of much needed housing on a local and national level.”

Mr Smith also suggested a contribution of £10,000 could be made to a local housing charity to increase the provision of affordable homes in the village.

Members on the committee however voted unanimously to reject the application after hearing from Richard Graham, head of development management, at the national park authority.

He said: “It is outside the development boundary, is an inefficient use of land and it does nothing to address local housing need.”

Coun Yvonne Peacock agreed, adding: “The problem here is that we have no local need housing and no affordable housing. We are in the position of having to go with the local plan that is in front of us.