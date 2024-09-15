Hull City Council awarded £600,000 in Government's Communities Recovery Fund

Hull awarded £600,000 by Government in post-riot funding v.1

Hull City Council have been awarded £600,000 as a part of the Government’s new £15m Communities Recovery Fund.

The fund has been established in response to scenes of disorder witnessed across the country, including in Hull.

It is hoped that Government’s funding will provide both short and medium term benefits by firstly repairing any physical damage caused during the disorder, but looking further ahead, also to help strengthen communities with the ambition of preventing similar instances in the future.

Leader of Hull City Council, Cllr Mike Ross has reacted to the news, saying: “I welcome this funding from the government. Following the disturbing and unacceptable events at the beginning of August, the council has in place a community support programme to help rebuild confidence and reassure people, especially those who are particularly vulnerable.”

He continued: “Once we have the detailed guidance from the Government, we will work with partners and communities to determine how the additional funding can help to support our recovery, extend our reach and embrace those communities in most need.”

