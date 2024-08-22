‘It doesn’t need bloomin’ doing’: Council criticised over road repairs just months after resurfacing
North Yorkshire Council finished resurfacing a part of Coldyhill Lane – located off Scalby Road in Scarborough – in June, but by August the council had decided the works had to be redone.
John Forden, a local resident, said there was a “stretch of foot path just across the road from where I live, around 60 ft long, that was resurfaced a few months ago.
“There’s bugger all wrong with it but someone in the council has decreed that it’s not quite good enough, so they’re going to have to rip it all up and lay it again,” he added.
North Yorkshire Council has confirmed that remedial work is set to be carried out from the end of August.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the highways area manager, Richard Marr, said: “A contractor carried out resurfacing works on Coldyhill Lane in Scarborough in May and June this year.
“However, some of the work is not up to standard and the contractor will be returning to rectify the issues at their cost.”
Speaking to the LDRS, local resident Mr Forden added: “In my opinion, it just doesn’t need bloomin’ doing. They’d be far better off spending that money to do the bloomin’ potholes in town, rather than digging up that footpath.”
However, the council emphasised that the cost of the remedial work – which is estimated between £3,000 and £4,000 – would be borne by the contractor. The authority did not specify in what respect the prior work was “not up to standard”.
According to the council’s website: “Resurfacing is a more extensive structural maintenance treatment which involves digging down and removing the top layer of a worn out road surface, and replacing this with new material.
“Resurfacing is around five times more expensive than surface dressing – 200 miles of roads can be surface dressed for the cost of resurfacing 40 miles.”
The highways department said that the contractor was due to return on Tuesday, August 27.
