York’s Lendal Bridge is in need of significant repairs due to water damage and corrosion, a council official has said.

York Council is currently reviewing the best way to carry out repairs on the bridge, which spans the River Ouse between Station Road to Museum Street, to minimise traffic disruption.

Council Transport Director James Gilchrist said the replacement of the bridge deck and resurfacing the road would ensure a major asset would remain safe for years to come.

The council declined to give further details when the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked whether the bridge would close, with a date for the works yet to be decided.

Lendal Bridge in York city centre

Lendal Bridge is one of two in the York area set for works, according to a council report on its spending on major infrastructure and projects.

Works to strengthen Appleton Road Bridge in Bishopthorpe are set to begin in December and are due to finish in March.

Transport Director Mr Gilchrist said site investigation and survey works are underway and current weight restrictions are set to remain in place until the works finish next year.

The council report stated existing waterproofing on Lendal Bridge which had been installed piecemeal had failed in several locations, resulting in the steel work becoming corroded.

Corrosion is set to be repaired and the bridge will be fully repainted along with the deck replacement and resurfacing works.

Five options for traffic management during the works are currently being looked at.

They are set to be put to council Transport Executive Member Cllr Kate Ravilious for a decision later this year.

Mr Gilchrist said residents and businesses would be updated once a decision has been taken.

He added any delay to the timings of the works due to other projects would not affect the safety of the bridge.