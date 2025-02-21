Work has started on a major new housing estate in Leyburn seven years after plans for the development were first unveiled.

The Highfield Chase scheme will see 127 houses built on fields on the edge of the town. Developer Yorvik Homes has announced this week that work on the scheme has begun.

It said: “Work has officially begun at Highfield Chase, our newest development at Hill Top Farm in Leyburn. Set in a sought-after location, this collection of homes will offer modern design, quality craftsmanship, and stunning surroundings.”

The company said homes would be released for sale in the spring.

Planning was approved by the former Richmondshire District Council for a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties, with 22 bungalows also due to be bult. Of the 127 homes, 28 will be available as discounted first homes to buy and ten will be designated as affordable homes to rent.

The plans were approved in February 2023 after access to the development was moved ten metres further west along Moor Road than was originally planned.

This meant it was no longer directly opposite a North Yorkshire Council highways depot.

Public open spaces will be created as part of the development. A public access will also be built to Thornborough Hall Gardens to link the housing with Leyburn Town Centre.

The application had the support of Leyburn Town Council, which said more housing was needed in the town. More than 50 people submitted objections to the scheme however.

Issues raised included concerns the development could cause flooding in the town, worries about insufficient parking, health services and spaces at the local primary school and concern that the proposed pedestrian access through Thornborough Woods would not be suitable.

Concerns were also raised that residents of the new housing would use Woodburn Drive, which is a private road with no right of way, to access sreas of the town including the schools.

On condition of planning being granted the developer, Yorvik Homes, agreed to pay £363,693 towards an extension at Leyburn Primary School.