Plans for a new housing estate in a historic horse racing town are set be given the go-ahead — despite the scheme including fewer affordable homes than previously proposed.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council will consider an outline planning application for up to 55 properties in Middleham next week.

A mixture of two, three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, with a combination of single storey and two-storey properties, is being proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous applications for the site were approved by Richmondshire district councillors in 2019 and then again in 2021, but the plans have been resubmitted as the earlier applications have lapsed following issues with access to the site.

Middleham photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 29th February 2024

The scheme was previously approved by councillors after they heard the 2.9-hectare development on the north-western edge of the town would include 40 per cent affordable housing, which officers said at the time was a figure “pretty much unheard of in lower Wensleydale”.

However, the latest plans include provision for just 31 per cent affordable housing.

These include nine properties classed as affordable rent, five as first homes available with a 30 per cent discount and three available at a 20 per cent discount on market value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have attracted ten objections from local residents, with the concerns including a potential increase in traffic and the inability of the drain and sewage system to cope with the extra demand.

The reduction in the number of affordable homes has also been mentioned by opponents of the scheme.

Historic England has raised concerns on heritage grounds with Middleham featuring a castle that was once the childhood home of Richard III.

Richmond Civic Society has also objected to the housing, stating: “We object to this application on the grounds that it involves a significant loss of landscape value in relation to the very substantial historic interest of the Norman castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though a previous application was approved, the site is also outside the development limits of the district plan.”

A report to councillors on the Richmond area planning committee, who will meet on Thursday to discuss the application, recommends that the plans are approved.

The document concludes: “The amount of dwellings is considered to be proportionate to the settlement including when considered cumulatively with other permissions.

“It is considered that this development will not cause significant visual, landscape, amenity or highways safety issues/harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the site would be off Leyburn Road to the north of the site.

Council officers are recommending the 30mph speed limit on the A6108 is extended further west to improve safety after concerns were raised by the town council and local residents.