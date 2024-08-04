More than 150 homes to be built in York - and offered to key workers first

Plans for 162 homes off York’s Hull Road have been approved amid concerns over road crossings, traveller pitches and the estate being used for university parking.

Persimmon Homes’ plans for 153 homes and nine self and custom-built plots on land between Hull Road and University of York’s Campus East were approved on Thursday, August 1.

Persimmon’s Yorkshire planning lead Graham Whiteford told councillors they would offer market homes to local people before they go on general sale and spend £3m on contributions in the area.

But York Council’s Planning Committee A heard there were concerns over how residents would safely cross Hull Road and claims the developer had not adequately assessed provision for traveller pitches.

An impression showing how homes could look on the Permission Homes site on land between Hull Road and University of York's Campus East

Approval of the plans comes nine years after they were first lodged with the council in 2015. The plans include 49 affordable homes, 30 per cent of the total. The remaining 113 set to be sold on the open market after being offered to people in York and key workers.

The affordable homes are made up 12 one-bed apartments, two one-bed homes, six two-bed apartments, along with 14 two-bed, 11 three-bed and four four-bed houses. The open market properties consist of 12 two-bed apartments and the nine plots for self and custom-build homes.

They also include five one-bed, 26 two-bed, 40 three-bed and 21 four-bed homes. Council planning officers recommended the development for approval.

But concerns raised at the meeting included those related to parking from Andrew Mortimer, who lives in the Hull Road area.

He said the site could become filled up with cars from university staff and students and no one living there would be able to park without a residents’ parking scheme. Plans for the site include 16 visitor parking spaces.

Mr Mortimer added residents would also have to cross two lanes of traffic on the 40mph Hull Road to reach the B&Q and Trade Point on the other side.

Abbie North, of the York Traveller Trust, said there was a lack of details about the decision not to provide on-site traveller pitches as per the council’s draft Local Plan.

Permission has pledged fund improvements to the road including widening footpaths and adding a signaled crossing on Hull Road as part of its off-site financial contributions.

They have also agreed to pay £300,000 towards two new traveller pitches off-site.

The developer’s planning lead Mr Whiteford said the high quality, sustainable homes would be ideally placed next to the Grimston Bar Park and Ride.

He added they were not adverse to looking at a residents’ parking scheme after acknowledging that the future expansion of the university could create problems.

Mr Whiteford said: “Each home will be build to council design standards through the inclusion of air source heat pumps and the site will result in a biodiversity net gain of 69 per cent.

“This will see £3m invested into the local area including £1.48m into education and the rest going to the NHS and new pedestrian crossing points.”

Speaking after the meeting, Persimmon Yorkshire’s land director Joel Frank said the company was pleased to be delivering new homes for the people of York.

Mr Frank said: “This development will provide a range of house types for young people, families and downsizers alike with excellent access to local amenities.