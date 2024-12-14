Nine homes to be built in Howardian Hills after planning inspectorate ruling

The planning inspectorate has ruled that nine houses can be built in the Howardian Hills despite councillors’ concerns over the impact of the development on the scenic location.

The inspectorate has overturned two decisions made by North Yorkshire Council, which rejected plans for housing at Welburn Business Park, near the village of Welburn, between Malton and York.

The applicant, the Helmsley Group, previously secured permission for ten one-bedroom apartments under permitted development, which was also granted following an appeal. This application was then used to leverage a larger planning gain and secure much larger consent at the site.

The proposed scheme incorporates nine large four-bedroom family houses, with an alternative application also submitted for seven homes on the site. Both proposals aim to replace vacant office and commercial buildings at the business park.

An artist's impression of the proposed development at Welburn Business Park.

The original applications were refused by councillors because the site is in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB). They were also concerned that the occupants would be affected by noise from passing traffic on the A64, and noise, smells and insects from nearby farms and a veterinary surgery.

However, the planning inspectorate dismissed these concerns and also said North Yorkshire Council should have given greater weight to the fact the applicant already had planning permission at the site.

Planning inspector T Burnham concluded that there would be no conflict with the purpose of National Landscape designation, which included an aim to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the area.

The inspector added: “The council are in particular concerned about the effect of the proposed residential schemes on the continued operation of adjacent businesses including with regard to farming activity and the adjacent veterinary practice with regard to matters including noise, odour and insects.

“However, I am mindful that there are already at least two residential properties unrelated to the veterinary practice within Welburn Business Park. There is no evidence that existing activities within or close to the Welburn Business Park have resulted in any cause for complaint from nearby residents.”

Helmsley Group development surveyor Tom Riddolls welcomed the inspector’s ruling.

He said: “We are delighted that the planning inspectorate has granted both these permissions and agrees with our view that developing on this site will further promote sustainable and sensible development in countryside areas.

