North Yorkshire's rural communities need a long-term strategy to solve a host of countryside problems, Dean of Ripon warns

The Dean of Ripon, John Dobson, who has called for a long-term vision to ensure the recommendations of the North Yorkshire Rural Commission become a reality. (Photo: Simon Hulme)

A host of measures were set out in a final report published by the North Yorkshire Rural Commission earlier this year to tackle problems including a lack of affordable housing and poor internet and mobile phone coverage.

Research by the commission revealed that a fifth of all rural areas in the county have no broadband connection, compared with seven per cent in urban areas.

And more than a third of North Yorkshire has no mobile phone coverage, mainly concentrated in sparse places.

The Dean of Ripon, John Dobson, has stressed that a long-term strategy is required to ensure progress is made and lasting change is achieved.

He said: “It is about trying to build momentum and there needs to be a long-term vision spanning at least the next decade.

“There needs to be a strategic approach bringing together the skills and wisdom in the country across a spectrum of sectors and individuals.

“There has to be a focus on dealing with the big picture - all the issues affecting rural communities are intrinsically linked, whether it be transport, education or developing the economy.”

The commission’s final report, which was published in July, revealed that a lack of younger workers in North Yorkshire has left a £1.4bn hole in the county’s economy.

An overriding theme in the commission’s findings was the need for the Government to provide a multi-billion pound devolution deal for North Yorkshire.

Among the commission’s most radical proposals were a levy on the owners of second homes and an overhaul of the Government’s funding formula for both education and housing.

A mutual bank has also been suggested to drive forward investment, while the county’s economy needs to be focused on the green energy sector, according to the commission.

Establishing a task force was one of the main recommendations in the final report and the first meeting of the advisory panel was staged this month.

Its membership includes leading organisations including the county and district councils, the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

The North Yorkshire Rural Commission, the first of its kind nationally, was established as an independent body in the autumn of 2019.

It was launched by North Yorkshire County Council to tackle a host of issues affecting the countryside.

It met 20 times, taking evidence from more than 70 participants and visiting rural communities, before publishing its final report in July this year.