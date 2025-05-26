Piglets Adventure Farm: Visitors' cars getting stuck in mud at York farm prompts parking plans
The plans are set to see hardstanding installed and infrastructure improvements at the grass parking area at Piglet’s Adventure Farm, in Towthorpe Moor Lane.
Their application included emails from affected visitors who spoke of their disappointment and the distress of their children after their vehicles got stuck.
Sarah Sykes, who owns and runs the park with her husband Edward, said they hoped the improvements would help to stop those affected being put off visiting again.
The plans, which were approved by York Council’s Planning Committee A on Monday, May 19, would see hardstanding installed on grass where cars currently park close to the farm’s shop.
Some parts of car park already have hardstanding but once all spaces there are full vehicles have to use the grassed area.
Hardstanding and infrastructure works would aim to stop the area becoming waterlogged in poor weather which causes the vehicles to get stuck. Landscaping is also planned to improve the look of the parking area.
Plans stated cars had become stuck and had sunk into the mud, leaving them needing to be pulled out. The application added the works were required urgently to stop more visitors being deterred from returning.
Affected visitors who emailed the park after getting stuck said the experience had left them stressed and had upset their children.
One wrote: “My two year old, eight month old and I were looking forward to a nice afternoon at the farm but when we arrived the car park was pretty much full. I thought l would use some initiative and park on the grass in the overflow.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t realise that the grass was so waterlogged and muddy that my car got very much stuck in the mud. Some very kind people nearby came to try and push the car but it was no use.”
The customer’s vehicle was later pulled out of the mud with assistance from park staff.
Mrs Sykes told councillors the improvements would allow visitors to focus on enjoying the park without worrying about their cars.
The park owner said: “Our visitors usually have at least one child with them and they often also require a pram or buggy. This is a significant problem, it needs to resolved to improve customer satisfaction, safety and convenience.”
