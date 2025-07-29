Plans for more than 250 homes on land close to Yorkshire villages

Residents have just over two weeks to have their say on proposals to build up to 255 homes near Eaglescliffe and Yarm.

Developer VB Turnbull plans to build the new homes “with associated road infrastructure, car parking, open spaces and landscaping” on land south-west of Eaglescliffe, near Aislaby Road.

It says the development could bring 775 new jobs, £6.6m spending in local shops, just over £200,000 in developer contributions to education, and homes using low carbon energy.

It has not put in a planning application yet, but people can see the plans and make comments until Tuesday, August 12 in an online consultation. It says it will take comments into account in the final proposals, to be submitted in the coming months.

The site of the planned homes. Credit: Google

The Durham-based developer says on the Yarm View development website: “This would offer an attractive extension to the town along with the creation of a new parkland accessible to existing and new residents… The development will include a range of new high-quality homes, together with a green landscape corridor to the east and south of the development.

“Affordable housing will be provided to enable local families to find suitable accommodation and gain a first step on the housing ladder (it is anticipated 20 per cent of the total number will be affordable).

"Housing for older people or people with specific access requirements is also proposed to ensure the development provides a range of accessible homes that serve all ages and needs within the community.”

It says the scheme will offer “a range of new high-quality homes, including bungalows, accessible homes and 20% affordable homes”, with “pockets of green amenity spaces”.

It proposes “significant landscape belts”, a new bus loop, car parking, footpath and cycle improvements, keeping and enhancing woodland areas and hedgerows, planting trees and keeping existing trees “where possible”.

The developer says the design of the scheme “is evolving and the final proposal will take into consideration comments received from this consultation”.

A formal planning application will be made in late summer to early autumn this year and, if approved, VB Turnbull says construction could start in 2026.

In a separate development, Taylor Wimpey has applied for outline planning permission for up to 600 homes on land east of Holdenfields Farm, Green Lane, Yarm.