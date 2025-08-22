Councillors have voted unanimously in favour of plans to build 71 homes next to a railway line in Pontefract.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee was asked to consider proposals to build the properties on land off Cobblers Lane due to concerns it would create traffic problems in the area.

Barrett Homes was given the go-ahead for the scheme, which involves building 39 three-bedroom and 25 four-bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further seven “affordable homes”, including two wheelchair-accessible bungalows, will also be constructed.

Barret Homes has been given permission to build 71 homes on land off Cobblers Lane, Pontefract.

The 2.7 hectare site, which previously belonged to the council, is bounded to the north by the Dearne Valley rail line and agricultural land to the east.

The council received 14 objections to the proposal, including those from local councillors Clive Tennant and Hannah Appleyard.

Those opposed to the scheme said building more homes would add to traffic congestion and road safety problems in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others said the scheme would impact on wildlife habitats and result in a loss of countryside.

Paul Butler, speaking on behalf of the developer, told a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall that the council’s traffic officers had raised no concerns over the plans.

Mr Butler said evidence had been submitted which showed local traffic junctions would continue to operate within capacity once the development was completed.

He added that the new homes would have less than a 1% impact on traffic in the area at peak times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Butler said: “It has been considered a suitable housing site for over a decade.

“There are no major issues associated with the development.”

Much of the land was allocated for housing under the council’s Local Plan, which was introduced in January 2024.

A small portion of land earmarked for drainage infrastructure is within the greenbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officer Ruth Thackray said the work was considered to have an impact on the greenbelt but there were “very special circumstances” to enable the work to go ahead.

Three people supported the scheme, saying it would “offer more sought-after houses and enhance Pontefract.”

No one spoke against the plans at the meeting.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the developer said: “The development proposals deliver a range of new homes which takes into account the current housing needs, housing demands and housing stock of Pontefract and the wider Wakefield area.

“Ten different house types have been incorporated into the proposals, including two-storey semi-detached and detached properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scale/heights of the buildings will ensure that the residential amenity of existing and proposed residents is protected.”

Access to the homes will be provided by extending Parker Avenue and Hartley Way.