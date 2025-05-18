Councillors say they would have rejected controversial plans for new houses and commercial units in a North Yorkshire market town on road safety grounds had they been given the chance.

Thirsk and Malton area planning committee discussed an outline application for up to 50 houses and open spaces, as well as commercial, industrial and storage facilities on land off Riccal Drive, Helmsley, on Thursday.

The application will be decided by the Planning Inspectorate after the applicant lodged an appeal on the basis of non-determination by North Yorkshire Council.

The planning committee, however, still debated the scheme in order for the council to decide what position it would take at the appeal in July.

Councillors agreed that they would have refused the application on road safety grounds if they had been left to decide on the application.

The meeting heard that councillors would be supportive of the site being used solely for housing.

But they were concerned that large vehicles visiting the commercial units would pose a risk to local residents.

Councillor Nigel Knapton said the road leading to the proposed new housing was a residential street with driveways that meant residents had to back onto the road.

He added: “I would not support in any way the industrial side of this because you’ve now got effectively an industrial site with industrial vehicles, HGVs etc, driving through what Ryedale District Council made into a (residential) street.

“That’s the problem, and that’s why I would say we should refuse this application, or we should have refused this application.”

Councillor Lindsay Burr agreed that the area was not suitable for commercial units.

She added: “I went down there on Sunday and spent quite a lot of time there and this is not an area for a commercial estate and a housing estate, so I would not be in support of this particular application, but I would be in support of more housing.”

Helmsley and Sinnington division member Councillor George Jabbour told the meeting Helmsley did not need more commercial units with plenty of empty units in the town already.

He added: “Helmsley is desperate to have more housing, not more commercial and industrial units.

“If this planning application is approved by the planning inspector, we are losing a significant opportunity to build more houses that are desperately needed, not only in Helmsley and North Yorkshire, but also in the whole country.”

The application has attracted criticism from local residents, with 80 objections submitted to the council.