Richmond Pool: Council considers closing swimming pool facing major repairs

Council chiefs have admitted that the permanent closure of Richmond Swimming Pool is one of the options being considered, with repairs costing hundreds of thousands of pounds needed before the facility can reopen.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council says the pool will remain shut for a full assessment of the work required and a discussion on the future of the venue after part of the ceiling fell down in April.

It has now emerged that the air handling units require replacement, with the condition of the customer areas and equipment also in need of upgrading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Ireland, North Yorkshire Council assistant director for culture, leisure and libraries, said: “We’ve seen a partial ceiling collapse and we’ve done some further asset position work, and there are some other reasonably substantial works needed to the fabric of the building, in particular there’s issues with the air handling unit.

Richmond Swimming Pool. Photo: North Yorkshire Council.

“In light of the extent of the work that is required and the fact that the centre would obviously need to be closed while that work is being carried out, we’ve taken the decision to pause and assess what the extent of the options are in relation to the building.”

Council officials say the options include undertaking the essential works only, carrying out the essential work plus making improvements to the customer areas such as changing rooms, reconfiguring the site and facilities offered, looking at alternative uses for the site or closing the pool for good.

Councillor Simon Myers, executive member for culture, arts and housing, said it was “very frustrating” that the problems with the pool had emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We do not want to (permanently) close the pool, but we will have to see what all the options are and how it pans out.

“It’s the fact of tiles falling off and presenting a risk to users that has put us in this position. It’s certainly not where we would want to be.”

The council is due to launch a survey asking the public’s views on the future of the site next week.

The cafe and adjacent gym remain open despite the pool closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refunds are being offered to families who have booked swimming lessons at the pool.

The problems with the ceiling arose just weeks after the pool transferred from the management of Richmondshire Leisure Trust to the council.

The site was previously owned by Richmondshire District Council until the authority was dissolved in 2023.

The issues have occurred at a time when the authority is faced with a multi-million pound repair bill for the 3G pitch at Scarborough Sports Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richmond division councillor Stuart Parsons said he was “very disappointed” council leaders had not given a guarantee that the pool would be repaired and reopened.

He added: “I’m especially disappointed given the council’s large investment in the Scarborough area recently.

“Leisure provision in Richmondshire needs to be provided at the same level as it is in Scarborough and the other areas of the county.”

The latest issues faced by the pool come after several years of setbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, the district council came under fire after give the trust running the facility almost five per cent of its income to run the site — and then having to provide an extra £75,000 to cover an increase in energy bills.

The council also agreed to pay compensation to the trust due to lost income from issues with a £1.9m revamp, which included a new heating system and solar panels on the roof.