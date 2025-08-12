Roundhay Park: Decision due on plans to increase capacity of outdoor events to 70,000

Permission to boost crowd capacity to almost 70,000 for Roundhay Park events could be granted after councillors discuss the proposal.

Leeds City Council has said wants to increase the amount of people allowed into concerts at the park from the current limit of 19,999.

Roundhay would become one of the UK’s biggest outdoor venues if a licence variation is granted.

The proposal and objections from some people living nearby will be heard by the council’s licensing committee on Monday (August 18).

An aerial photo from Leeds Show held at Roundhay Park.

A report to the meeting said measures would be needed to limit noise disturbances.

It said: “The park has a history of hosting large events which have generated noise complaints from local residents. There is the potential for noise disturbance from sound checks, loud music, patrons arriving and departing the site, erection and dismantling activities and generator noise.”

Conditions on the licence could include no audible noise in nearby homes after 11pm.

CCTV and searches of people attending events are planned to prevent crime and disorder.

Four objection letters were received from people who raised concerns including traffic congestion and litter.

One said: “During existing annual events, road closures in the area effectively trap residents in their homes, preventing normal travel and daily activities.”

Another said: “This is a ridiculous increase in this area, where homes are having to manage all the necessary extra traffic, on foot or by road on numerous occasions.”

Capacity at the park was last raised temporarily in 2019 for Ed Sheeran shows.

In 1982, the Rolling Stones played there and the park has also hosted Genesis, Madonna, Michael Jackson and U2. Robbie Williams played two concerts there in 2006.

The park previously held a licence to host 79,999 people , but capacity was reduced in 2006 due to lack of demand.

Licensing documents said trained crowd management staff would be employed at events.

The report said: “The premises licence holder will provide and advertise a nuisance complaints line and have a system for responding to complaints throughout the duration of each event. ”