Questions are being asked as to why a debt-ridden council is selling a busy carpark for a £6m development in the heart of historical Saltaire for just £1.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for Shipley College's community, arts and future technology centre were approved by councillors last February, despite many locals objecting that it would be a blight on the famous village built by Sir Titus Salt, which was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2001.

The Yorkshire Post previously revealed that councillors weren't told that Unesco's adviser, Icomos had concluded the plans, which include five classrooms, civic garden, public toilets and exhibition space, would have a "highly adverse impact" on Saltaire's "outstanding universal value".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of residents, Save Our Saltaire (SOS), remain concerned about developing one of the last remaining open spaces in the village.

A community event was held at the Caroline Street car park on Sunday September 21 - pic credit James Lee

They have been trying to find out how much the council is selling the land for, given recent financial difficulties, which has led to 9.99 per cent hikes in council tax and cuts in services.

Last week, ministers agreed to grant Bradford Council £220m of "exceptional financial support" to avoid it effectively going bankrupt.

Council bosses, however, have warned they will still have to make £40m planned cuts, including closures of facilities and price rises, as well as a rise in council tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group instructed solicitors Leigh Day after Bradford Council refused to answer questions.

Initially the council refused to disclose information, but on September 10 revealed the amount gained from the sale of 30-space Caroline Street car park, plus a strip of land used for storage and deliveries by allotment holders, "is nominal £1".

However it wouldn't issue an independent valuation report saying that would be made available to councillors at an Executive meeting "in the near future".

The letter from the council's senior lawyer Nighat Rasool said "it would be unfair to others" if it was issued now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes at a time when the council is separately selling a six-space car park at Colne Road, Oakworth for £35,000.

Ms Rawnsley said she had been so surprised by the information that she went back to solicitors for confirmation.

She said: "I couldn't believe what I was reading."

She said the car park was used for community events and market stalls, as well as parking - which is an issue in the village.

The car park is considered "public open space land", with the council in the role of a trustee, and its disposal had to be advertised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ms Rawnsley said an incorrect email address was given, which objectors raised, and it was eventually corrected, but the deadline for submissions was not extended, despite a request.

She said: "Once this land has been transferred into private ownership, we will never get it back.

"If the college were to encounter financial difficulties in the future, there is nothing to prevent the college selling this asset, and another developer applying for change of use."

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “We continue to support plans for the Community, Art, Heritage & Future Technology Hub on the site of the Caroline Street Car Park, using £5.39m of Shipley Towns Fund investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Caroline Street car park site has not yet been sold. We are still going through the appropriate processes, but it is proposed the property will be disposed of at ‘less than best consideration’ as it is believed that the future purpose of the land will contribute to the promotion or improvement of economic, social and environmental well-being of residents and people visiting the area.