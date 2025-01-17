A large hotel in on the Yorkshire coast could be converted into holiday lets if plans are given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council.

The Langley hotel, in Whitby, could be turned into 12 one-bed holiday flats under plans submitted to the council by Lodestone Projects Ltd.

Located at 16 Royal Crescent in Whitby, the corner property is in the West Cliff area of the town and is within Whitby’s conservation area.

In 2023, the hotel, which was described as ‘first-class’ on Tripadvisor and had a five-star rating, went up for sale for £850,000.

The Langley Hotel, Whitby.

The large six-storey terrace building’s roof is in poor condition and requires replacement according to plans which also proposes replacing the current rooflights.

A property management plan for the holiday lets has been submitted by the applicant which said that 24-hour support would be available over the phone in addition to a local property management team which would handle maintenance.

Internally, the proposed repair works would renew the existing fixtures and finishes in order to update and modernise the property.

“The existing layout is subject to minor adaptations to convert the existing hotel accommodation, communal areas and staff accommodation into a total of twelve holiday suites which will consist of a bedroom and ensuite with a seating area and tea point,” according to the plans.