Two Subway franchise stores in Wakefield fined for food safety offences

By The Yorkshire Post
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:20 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 14:20 BST
Two Subway franchise stores in Yorkshire have been fined for using food past its use-by date.

Wakefield Council took action against Savvyture Ltd, trading as Subway at 47 Westgate, Wakefield, and Unit 3 Westgate Wakefield Train Station, for failing to comply with food safety requirements..

Savvyture Ltd pleaded guilty to using food past its ‘use-by’ date, not having a proper HACCP system to manage food safety and train staff and not following the advice of their Pest Control contractor for many months at at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Monday, June 17.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “It is very important to us to protect the health of our residents, and this shows that we will not hesitate to take action against those that are not complying with the necessary requirements.”

The company was fined £6,000 for the offence, as well as £4,223 costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge, totalling £12,223.

