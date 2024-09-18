Vegetables could be grown in flower beds outside the city’s main council building under sustainable food plans.

Leeds City Council said it is considering using beds outside the Civic Hall on Millennium Square for edible growing. The authority was encouraged to convert the civic flowerbeds for fruit and vegetable use by the city’s Green Party.

Ed Carlisle, Hunslet and Riverside Green councillor, said: “Our world is changing. We have fragile food systems and a challenging future ahead. We need to urgently rekindle the old ‘Dig for Victory’ ethos and start growing as much food locally as possible.”

Coun Carlisle said the plan could save money, boost the environment and encourage people around the city to grow more food.

Green councillors (L to R) Tim Goodall, Penny Stables and Ed Carlisle

He said: “These beds might not themselves generate loads of food but turning them over to edible produce will send out a powerful message, to perhaps inspire others across our city to roll up their sleeves and get growing.”

Leeds City Council said it encouraged edible planting through its support for community groups and allotments.

A spokesperson said: “The Civic Hall beds have previously been used for edible planting and that is being considered again, along with other options to support and promote biodiversity and climate adaptation.