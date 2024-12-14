A bid to grant protected status to a York music venue has succeeded following news of its closure and sale to a property developer.

The bid from York’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch to list Victoria Vaults, in Nunnery Lane, as an asset of community value was approved on Thursday (Dec 12).

Nick Love, of York CAMRA, said the venue had not been run to its full potential while Micklegate’s Coun Jonny Crawshaw said it was vital for nuturing future talent.

But building owner Nabil Hanif said the listing campaign felt like a last-minute ambush and others had already had the chance to buy it but did not. It comes after the venue announced its closure in October.

York Council’s Finance Decision Session which ruled on the listing bid heard the building first opened as a pub around 160 years ago.

Thursday’s meeting heard Victoria Vaults had hosted Blondie drummer Clem Burke, Bez from the Happy Mondays, goth discos, poetry readings, book launches and several other rock, pop and reggae acts.

York CAMRA stated in its listing application that Victoria Vaults was a grass-roots community venue which was the ideal size to host young and upcoming bands.

The meeting heard that despite claims from objectors that there were 40 such venues in York, there were only a handful of dedicated music venues like it left locally.

The venue was sold by former owners Appleton Estates and the meeting heard Mr Hanif’s company planned to turn it into three homes.

Objections to the listing bid stated the venue had struggled to break even amid spiralling costs after the coronavirus pandemic and high inflation and dwindling visitor numbers.

They added the current tenant had been asked to surrender the lease in 2023 following considerable losses and other pub businesses which showed interest did not make any offers.

The listing of Victoria Vaults means that campaigners could apply for a grant from the Government’s £150m Community Fund to try and purchase the building.

It also means the current owners may be entitled to compensation from the council for any loss of earnings or costs incurred due to its listing.

York CAMRA’s Mr Love said previous interest from potential music industry buyers had been dampened due to the high asking price for the building.

He added any attempt from its new owners to press ahead with plans to redevelop it into housing would be met with a campaign for their application to be blocked.

Mr Love said: “Victoria Vaults has a long history of serving the community by providing cultural events and hosting live music. How a place has been run in the past is no reflection on its future potential, there’s numerous examples of under-performing venues that have been taken on and become successful.”

Micklegate ward’s Coun Crawshaw said there was a risk that the venue would be lost without asset of community value status.

The Labour ward councillor said: “It’s vital that we have dedicated spaces for musicians to practice their craft, experiment and for venues to try things out. It’s highly misleading to suggest there are 40 other venues like this, Victoria Vaults is a music venue that serves beer, not a pub that hosts live music.”

But owner Mr Hanif said he already had the keys to the building and he had been under contract to go ahead with the sale when he found out about the bid.

The owner said: “This has been marketed for over a year now, as far as we’re concerned if someone wanted to come forward they had the chance to.

“We’re the only ones who’ve come forward to buy this as far as we know. We feel like we’ve been ambushed at the last minute.”

Council finance spokesperson Coun Katie Lomas said the new owners should have been made aware of any potential planning issues including a community bid when she decided to approve it.