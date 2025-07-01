Repair works to maintain the integrity of Scarborough’s West Pier have been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

A council scheme to extend the lifespan of the West Pier in Scarborough can go ahead and will include repairing and strengthening the sheet-piled wall along the harbour-facing section of the pier.

“Failure to carry out these works could impact the viability of existing operations taking place on the pier and could potentially [lead to] the closure of the fishing industry, as it would no longer be able to operate safely,” according to officers involved in the project.

The repair works, which will address identified defects, will take place in three phases, including welding steel repair sections over the existing piles and the installation of “sacrificial anodes” to the steel pile structure, followed by a protective paint coating.

According to a planning report, the pier structure is beginning to deteriorate on its east side.

The works will impact a section of the pier that does not form part of the historical character of the site.

The pier was extended on the inner harbour section in two stages, first with a concrete pile wall in 1975 and then with an interlocking steel sheet pile wall in 1987 which now forms the inner harbour section wall.

It was noted that a “majority of the works will be below the high water line and won’t have a significant impact on the character of the pier or the harbour area in general”.

There were no representations by members of the public regarding the scheme, and the council’s conservation officer said that “the large-scale details are acceptable” and “would not harm the heritage significance of the West Pier subject to agreement of a colour specification”.

A planning report highlighted that the works would not alter the historic stone core of the pier or the area where the sandstone remains exposed.

“The surface of the pier, and all attached structures, such as ladders, anchors and boat ties, would not be altered by the works proposed to the sheet piles,” it added.