York Chocolate Story boss warns visitor levy could put city's tourism 'boom' at risk

York’s booming tourist industry could be put at risk if proposals to levy charges on visitors go ahead, the boss of one of the city’s attractions has said.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Pawson, acting CEO of Continuum Attractions which runs York’s Chocolate Story, said he was deeply concerned that a tourist tax could affect potential visitors already facing financial pressure.

He added jobs in restaurants, attractions and other leisure and hospitality businesses could be put at risk if visitor numbers drop due to higher costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after York and North Yorkshire’s Labour Mayor David Skaith became the latest local politician to back the idea of a visitor levy which has been floated in recent months.

York's Chocolate Story.

Mr Skaith has joined Labour’s York Central MP Rachael Maskell and Coun Claire Douglas and Coun Pete Kilbane, leader and economy spokesperson of York Council respectively, in calling for levies.

Ms Maskell has estimated that a charge of £1 to £2-a-night on top of hotel bills could raise between £1.7m and £3.4m-a-year.

Supporters of the charges have said the money raised could be reinvested into York’s tourism offer and help fund public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Council’s Labour administration have also pointed to a Budget survey in which 80 per cent of respondents backed levies as a sign of public appetite or the proposals.

But some hotels, the Hospitality Association York and others have claimed the charges could put visitors off, striking a blow at already-struggling businesses.

Mr Pawson’s company runs York’s Chocolate Story, in King’s Square, which showcases the history of the city’s confectionary industry.

The firm also operates the Emmerdale Village Tour, Scotland’s Loch Ness Centre, Oxford Castle and Prison and Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower along with other attractions across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acting CEO said his company’s York attraction could be among the businesses which suffer if a tax is brought in.

He added if charges are brought in the money raised should be invested into tourism and he called on the council to work with businesses to find a solution.

Mr Pawson said: “York is thriving with domestic and international visitors flocking to the city.

“The city is enjoying a period of sustained interest thanks to its rich culture, historic sites and varied attractions ensuring visitors have so much to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the current economic challenges and the pressures on people’s pockets, we are deeply concerned that this boom could be put at risk by imposing additional taxes, which make an affordable, family day out just that little bit more expensive and highlight York as a place erecting barriers to tourism.

“The popularity of this corner of the world never ceases to amaze me, so why do anything to put this at risk?

“Tourism is a vital economic driver for the city, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing significantly to the local economy.

“Any reduction in visitor numbers could have a cascading effect on other businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Edinburgh is set to become the latest UK city to collect a tourist tax when a five per cent levy on accommodation costs begins in July.

Edinburgh’s charges follow a change in Scottish law allowing local authorities to implement the tax, with English cities including Manchester introducing their own using legal workarounds.

York Council’s economy executive member Coun Kilbane said in December the authority was lobbying the Government to get levying powers after talks with the hospitality industry about voluntary fees stalled.

He added law changes to grant powers were preferred to setting up new accommodation Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) so the council could control how the money is spent.