York's Purple Flag status attracts hen parties because they feel safe here, says councillor

York is a popular hen party destination thanks to a special status awarded in recognition of the city’s safety standards, the council’s economy spokesperson has said.

Hen dos tend to be held in York rather than elsewhere in the North because of its Purple Flag status, council Economy Executive Member Coun Pete Kilbane said.

Coun Kilbane told councillors the standards which had to be met to receive the designation had helped to create a safe environment in the city centre and deter problematic behaviour.

It comes after the local Business Improvement District (BID) took over the management of the Purple Flag designation from York Council in 2023.

York city centre.

The status, awarded by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), is an internationally-recognised designation similar to Blue Flag awards to coastal towns for high beach standards.

ATCM stated Purple Flags are awarded in recognition of efforts made to create safe and thriving places for people visiting pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants at night.

The association added the awarding of the status had received a positive reception from businesses in those areas who saw it as a way to promote areas as safe destinations.

Councils, BIDs and other bodies can apply for the status which is granted if areas meet ATCM standards.

They include local businesses playing their part to ensure visitors are welcomed and treated with care and they can move around places with ease.

Areas also have to demonstrate that they offer a vibrant choice of leisure and entertainment aimed at a range of ages, groups, lifestyles and cultures.

They also have to show that they have a strong sense of local character, host both day-time and night-time activies and are safe, well-managed and inclusive in the evening.

Coun Kilbane told the Economy, Place, Access and Transport Committee York BID’s efforts included posters encouraging visitors to behave respectfully, including one saying: “We’ve got enough history”.

The executive member said: “It says ‘We’ve got enough history’, so don’t cause problems.

“It has an effect, the Purple Flag is more about the things we do to get accreditation rather than the accreditation itself.

“Put it this way, we get hen parties coming here because they think it’s a safe place to come, they’d sooner come here than other livelier cities in the North, so to an extent it’s working.”

Simon Old, York specialist for hen party provider GoHen.com, said: “The Purple Flag status really does make a difference for hens when choosing where to go.

“If a big night out is high on their list of priorities, hens want to go somewhere they know they’ll be safe, and York has proven to be a great option.