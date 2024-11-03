Arriva is shortly expected to announce bus service cuts due to a lack of drivers, the Mayor of West Yorkshire has warned.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Brabin revealed plans were in place to find alternative operators after the company said it would need to make “significant reductions” to key routes, mainly in Wakefield.

In September, West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), Wakefield Council and MPs were told some school bus routes could also be lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriva said at the time that it was “struggling to deliver all our timetabled services” as it planned to run local networks with 80 fewer drivers.

Arriva Bus

The announcement came soon after the operator closed its Wakefield depot when serious structural problems were discovered at the facility on Barnsley Road.

Ms Brabin told a WYCA meeting on Thursday: “Frustratingly, Arriva Yorkshire advised us last month that they intend to make significant reductions to their bus network in our region.

“Their rationale is driver shortages linked to ongoing issues with Wakefield depot, which has seen buildings on the site condemned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the efforts we’ve made to train more than 150 drivers through our adult education budget, sadly only a handful of them have gone to work for Arriva.

“We are in continual regular dialogue with Arriva and have stressed the impact any changes would have on bus passengers across the region.”

Ms Brabin added: “I know this is particularly tough for the residents of Wakefield.

“Arriva has yet to confirm changes to services. We are expecting them to do that at the end of this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once we have confirmation of their proposals, the transport team are prepared to step in and find alternative operators.

“We are not sitting on our hands. We are already tendering for some services we expect Arriva to hand back so we can put in a new operator straight away.”

Ms Brabin said she had written to the traffic commissioner, along with Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery and WYCA transport committee chair Susan Hinchcliffe, to raise concerns about Arriva’s “parlous performance”.

Coun Jeffery previously accused the company of “disgraceful behaviour” as she urged fellow councillors to back a campaign to protect the loss of key passenger routes across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, Ms Brabin announced plans to bring the region’s bus services back under public control and recommended franchising as the best way to improve local networks.

In a statement issued on October 4, an Arriva spokesperson said: “We are working closely with West Yorkshire Combined Authority to explore options to deliver more reliable and higher-performing services to passengers in Wakefield and across West Yorkshire.

“We need to be clear that no decisions have been reached and we remain fully committed to serving West Yorkshire.

“We continue to recruit and train more drivers, and we are committed to expanding our workforce further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite over 200 new drivers joining Arriva West Yorkshire this year alone, we are struggling to deliver all our timetabled services.