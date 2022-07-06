Councillor defends making scarecrow of homeless man wearing hat with 'asylum' written on it

Thorngumbald Parish Councillor Chantel Richardson said her scarecrow of the homeless man was a village favourite at the scarecrow festival last weekend.

She said she wanted to make light of the man’s time in Thorngumbald, which saw him moved on after allegedly defecating in public and given an antisocial behaviour order.

But resident Denzle Cooper did not agree and branded the scarecrow “offensive” as he believed the man had mental health issues. The parish councillor’s entry to the Thorngumbald Scarecrow Trail depicted the homeless man in orange hi-viz overalls, with ginger hair and wearing a hat with the word ‘Asylum’ on it.

The scarecrow created by Chantel Richardson

Mr Cooper said: “Ridiculing the vulnerable adult is most definitely not the behaviour expected of our local councillors. Now we have a ridiculed homeless man by an acting member of Thorngumbald Parish Council, incredible.”

Ms Richardson said she moved the scarecrow to the back of her home to a spot where people could still see it after someone complained to the preschool about it. She said she did not believe the gesture was in bad taste and claimed most people in the village agreed with her.

The parish councillor said: “I don’t think it was in bad taste, it was at a scarecrow trail and there were all sorts of different ones around the village. It was a light-hearted look back at a man who put us through a lot of stress last year.

“We made it so he was waving to people and had a smile on his face, lots of people said it was the best scarecrow in the village. Someone went down to the preschool at the weekend and complained quite aggressively about it.

“So someone from the preschool came and knocked on our door and asked us to move it, I put it round the back of our house. Then we heard he was being taken out of the vote and I started seeing messages from people on social media wondering where he’d gone.

“So many people asked for him to be put back out, they still wanted to see him so we put him out on our property but took his number badge off. We even found that someone left a little trophy by him, so many people wanted him to win.

“I didn’t think about the hat at all, it was my daughter’s it was the only one we had, I didn’t give any thought to it saying Asylum on it. Some people said I should have put him out with piles of faeces next to him because that would have been more realistic, but I thought that would have been rude.

“The man was living in the property next door to us for about three months, he was sleeping on a public bench. My partner had to pick up human waste he’d left behind on our property, he was even abusive to the lady from the parish council who tried to help him.