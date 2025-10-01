Councillor resigns as turbulence continues at Ripon City Council

A senior councillor is the latest person to hand in their resignation at troubled Ripon City Council.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Jo Bate has stepped down as a councillor for the Ure Bank ward in a move which is set to trigger a by-election.

Her departure comes after she was criticised in a statement by fellow councillors who claimed they were not to blame for the departure of three of the authority’s four staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former mayor Jackie Crozier and former leader and deputy leader, Andrew Williams and Peter Horton, who all stood down from their positions last month but will remain councillors, said any suggestion their actions had led to staff handing in their notices was “baseless”.

Councillor Jo Bate. Photo: Ripon City Council.

The three councillors said in a joint statement that two of the staff left after a discussion and unanimous vote about terms and conditions by members of the staffing committee.

They went on to criticise Coun Bate, in her position as chair of the staffing committee, for not convening further meetings of the committee to find replacement staff.

“Two months after resignations had been received under the chairmanship of Coun Bate no meeting has been held to fill those vacant posts. We believe she has much to answer,” the three councillors added in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been unable to contact Coun Bate, but new Ripon mayor, Councillor Barbara Brodigan, confirmed the councillor’s resignation.

In response to the statement by councillors Crozier, Williams and Horton, she added: “Their version of events is totally different to those of Cllr Bate and the former chief officer.”

In a further development, a group of residents has requested a parish meeting be held in Ripon, with the aim of conducting a no-confidence poll in the mayor.

Coun Brodigan said no date had been set for the parish meeting, but the appointment of a temporary chief officer to the council this week would mean council business could resume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor said the authority was “moving forward” despite the turbulence and was hoping to hold ‘Town Talk’ sessions shortly to give local residents the chance to talk to councillors.