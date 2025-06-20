Cross-party MPs 'extremely disappointed' by lack of plan for defence spending

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a major report, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also accused the Ministry of Defence of avoiding scrutiny, by failing to publish its annual equipment plan.

This sets out how the Government intends to manage its funds for military equipment, however the MPs said nothing has been published since November 2022.

This comes as the Prime Minister committed to spend 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product on defence from April 2027.

In the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) earlier this month, Sir Keir Starmer committed to increasing this to more than 3 per cent over the next Parliament - however there was no detail on how this would be achieved.

“In the context of continuing geopolitical uncertainty, this continued delay in providing figures for public scrutiny is a truly unacceptable state of affairs,” committee chair, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (center) and Defence Secretary John Healey (right) meet with BAE system apprentices as they look at a submarine model during their visit to BAE Systems Submarines shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, north west England. Picture: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

“If government does not come forward with the requisite details very soon, Parliament will be unable to critically assess the underpinnings of the SDR.

“It will remain to be seen how the public can thereby ascertain whether what is planned, including the pledge of 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence spending, is deliverable.

“This all must be set in context of the SDR, announced since our report, which sets out a highly ambitious target for upgrading our defence equipment.”

In that review, the Prime Minister announced that the UK would build another 12 nuclear-powered submarines to move to a state of “war-fighting readiness.

Defence Secretary John Healey also announced £1.5bn to go towards housing for armed forces personnel and their families, saying “the state of military family homes has been scandal in this country for too long”.

However, the PAC report raised concerns that the rising cost of the nuclear deterrent may restrict the money for conventional equipment and improvements to poor quality accommodation, which MPs said was “crucial in addressing problems in recruitment and retention”.

Sir Geoffrey explained: “There is a material risk of the costs of the nuclear deterrent beginning to act as a ratchet mechanism.

“As well as a fully worked-up picture of equipment overall, we require specific cost details in the specific area of nuclear, to be assured on the risk of funding not being sucked away from other vital areas earmarked for growth in the SDR.”

On a visit to Sheffield Forgemasters earlier this month, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte has called for members to hit 5 per cent of GDP on defence.

This includes 3.5 per cent on core defence spending and 1.5 per cent on “defence-related expenditure”.

When asked about the difference between Mr Rutte’s proposals and the UK’s plans, Mr Healey told The Yorkshire Post: “We’re making that argument that this need to step up [in spending], as we are, is urgent.

“We need to act, as we are now. The discussions at the Nato summit will be about funding formulas, but also about the capabilities - how we spend it and how well we spend it.

“Most importantly, how our UK contribution helps strengthen Nato’s defence and deterrents for the future through companies like Forgemasters.”