Dutch engineering firm Royal HaskoningDHV have been appointed to get what Hull Council hopes will prove a major boost to tourism and jobs through the planning process.

The “Cruise Hull Yorkshire” plans, which envisage huge ships docking off Sammy’s Point, in the city, has been six years in development.

A table seen by scrutiny councillors shows £803,361 has been expended to date.

The new £50m cruise terminal is earmarked for a site next to the Deep aquarium. PIC: Terry Carrott

A decision record also shows that although £182,185 is initially being spent on consultancy services, it could cost up to £1m.

Council leader Daren Hale said a dedicated cruise facility in the Old Town would give passengers “a five-star welcome and an immediate experience of Hull”.

He claimed it would cut the carbon emissions of passengers who would otherwise travel to south coast ports. The plans could be submitted later this year.

However Lib Dem group leader Mike Ross said it was a “gross waste of money”.